H.S. Football Changes for 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From 1910 to 1974, North Dakota had one football class for high school. From 1975 to 1996 there were three and from 1997 to 2020 there were four football divisions.

There are still four classes, but they have different names and, in some cases, different teams. If you are confused. Let’s see if we can change that.

Triple-A, Double-A, Class-A and 9-Man are a thing of the past. A new football year brings with it a number of changes made by the Activities Association.

Let’s begin with the largest enrollments. Triple-A is now 11AA. It went from 16 teams to 10. The three Bismarck public schools along with Mandan, Minot, and Williston in the West. The East shrinks to just four schools, two from Fargo and a pair from West Fargo.

So where did the old Triple-A teams go? To a newly named class called 11-A. It has 12 teams. In the West, Dickinson and Jamestown join the former Double-A holdovers St. Mary’s, Belcourt and Watford City. The East is where it got real interesting because North, South, Red River and Central all shifted to 11A joining Devils Lake, Valley City and Wahpeton.

Class-A is now called 11B. It has Four Regions, South-East, North-East, North-West and South-West. Defending champion Linton-HMB is the only school from our area in the South-East.

Former Double-A teams Beulah and Hazen are part of the South-West which seems loaded with Bowman County, Trinity, Heart River, Killdeer, Shiloh Christian, and Southern McLean.

9-Man football’s new name is 9B. There are eight regions in the state. The local schools are in Region’s five and six. The five teams in five are Central McLean, Kidder County, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, New Salem-Almont, and South Border.

The five teams in six are Beach, Grant County-Flasher, Hettinger-Scranton, Mott-Regent-New England, and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron.

So, there you have it, four new divisions but every team with the same goal, to play in the Dakota Bowl in November.

Several teams in 11B and 9B begin their season on Friday. The larger two divisions will kickoff the high school football season next week.

