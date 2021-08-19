History repeats itself: vets compare Vietnam and Afghanistan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Taliban has taken control of the government in Afghanistan, and as the United States military leaves the country, the world is reminded of another controversial war that also ended in chaos. Joel Crane speaks to Vietnam veterans who are seeing history repeat itself.

Fred Rios, like many Americans, has been tuned in to the events unraveling in Afghanistan for the last few days.

As Rios works in his shop making patriotic pins, he, like many other Americans, questions what both wars were fought for.

“We lost a lot of people. For what, I don’t know. For what reason? We don’t know,” said Rios, a Vietnam War veteran.

Thomas Turck also served in Vietnam. This week, his thoughts returned to a similar set of circumstances 46 years ago when the US Embassy in Vietnam was evacuated in a state of bedlam.

It’s not the sound of machine gun fire or artillery shells that jar his memory, but it’s another familiar sound that takes him back in time.

“The helicopter rotors; I was a door gunner. And the whomp-whomp, even for years afterwards, when one flew over, it jarred my memory,” said Turck.

These images of people running alongside a military transport plane to escape the advancing Taliban regime is what many Americans will remember about the fall of Afghanistan years from now.

“This is like, deja vu: 1975, the evacuation of Saigon,” said Al Johnson, also a Vietnam War veteran. The three Vietnam veterans we spoke to all expressed support for veterans of the war in Afghanistan and the United States.

“It’s extremely important that, this country is somewhat divided now, that we don’t get divided on this issue,” said Turck. This monument at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck was erected in 2009 to do just that. It honors 28 North Dakota service members who were killed in the Global War on Terrorism.

The North Dakota National Guard has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times since the war began nearly 20 years ago.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.