Family Fun Finder: Super Slide Amusement Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts this week for some kids, and most others will be back in class next week.

But there’s still time to squeeze in a few fun family outings before the summer weather is over.

At the top of our list of last-minute summer activities: the Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck’s Sertoma park.

So, when we found out Hope Sisk’s daughter, Lucy, had never been there, the Kerzmans had to make it a stop on our Family Fun Finder.

Director Kyle Dagman’s son, Axel, tagged along too and it’s safe to say they had a great time.

Our trip to the Superslide Amusement Park begins with, what else: a trip down the Super Slide.

“Can you even say you’re from Bismarck if you haven’t gone down the Super Slide? It’s just a classic,” said Nicole Schumaker.

Nicole Schumaker has lost count of her trips down the slide. It is now her three-year-old daughter’s favorite place on earth.

“She begs me to go down the slide at least six times a day,” Schumaker said.

Schumaker has spent much of her life here. Her dad, Richard Fleckenstein, has been a part owner for more than 20 years. She worked here as a teen, and now a mom herself, she still spends plenty of time at the Super Slide.

“My favorite things really have not changed over the years,” she laughed.

Her most favorite thing? The Ferris wheel.

“I’m not a heights person, but you just can’t beat the view,” she stated.

Our kids would agree. The view from up here is pretty amazing.

There is at least one other Ferris wheel in the state, but there’s one thing that sets this one apart.

“Our Ferris wheel is the only manual one that’s still around,” she explained.

That means it takes a little more work to operate this Ferris wheel. That makes the ride, that much sweeter.

From the critter track, to the swings, the bounce house and the carousel there is plenty here for young kids to enjoy.

But, while two-and-a-half-year-old Axel and three-year-old Lucy love all that, soon-to-be 12 year old Morgan Kerzman loves everything about this park too.

“We’ve got a few things you can’t experience anywhere else,” Schumaker bragged.

The Super Slide Amusement Park is home to North Dakota’s only roller coaster.

It’s also home to some pretty great ice cream, which is the perfect way to end our evening at the park.

It is possible to spend a few hours at the park and spend less than $30.

Besides the rides, there’s also mini-golf and bankshot basketball, which Nicole says are both popular date night activities.

The Super Slide is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

They plan to be open until mid-September, of course, that’s weather permitting.

Visit their website, ndsuperslide.com, or their Facebook page for more information.

