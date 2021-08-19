Advertisement

Bismarck Bucks Regular Season Finale

Bismarck Bucks
Bismarck Bucks(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have one game left in the regular season and it’s on Saturday in Albuquerque.

Bismarck is 7-7 which puts it in fifth place in the Indoor Football League standings.

Sterling Clark, Bucks Offensive Lineman, “I love this game! I think at the time during the quarantine and the pandemic when the season got taken away from us I think about it every day because I’m so blessed to be out here. I just love this game so much that the passion just comes out in me.”

Rod Miller, Bucks Head Coach, “Our defense has been allowing us to stay in games if we do kind of start slow it gives us a chance to get back in the game which has been good.”

The Bucks have a 5-2 record in Bismarck. They are just 2-5 away from the Events Center. This week’s opponent, the Duke City Gladiators, are 6-7 and in seventh place in the league. It’s an 8:00pm central time start on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Investigators said the driver was headed westbound when he lost control. The patrol said the...
One killed in rollover on I-94 in Burleigh County
Defense calls witnesses to testify in Chad Isaak trial
Chad Isaak (left), orange fibers presented as evidence (right)
Experts say orange fibers on victims’ clothing were ‘indistinguishable’ from Isaak’s sweatshirt & mask on day 12 of trial
SuperSlide Amusement Park
Bismarck’s Sertoma SuperSlide Park for Sale

Latest News

High School Football
H.S. Football Changes for 2021
9B & 11B Pre-Season Football Poll
9B & 11B Pre-Season Poll
Kevin Dockter Field
Cole Roberts
Sports Spotlight: Cole Roberts