Bismarck Bucks Regular Season Finale

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have one game left in the regular season and it’s on Saturday in Albuquerque.

Bismarck is 7-7 which puts it in fifth place in the Indoor Football League standings.

Sterling Clark, Bucks Offensive Lineman, “I love this game! I think at the time during the quarantine and the pandemic when the season got taken away from us I think about it every day because I’m so blessed to be out here. I just love this game so much that the passion just comes out in me.”

Rod Miller, Bucks Head Coach, “Our defense has been allowing us to stay in games if we do kind of start slow it gives us a chance to get back in the game which has been good.”

The Bucks have a 5-2 record in Bismarck. They are just 2-5 away from the Events Center. This week’s opponent, the Duke City Gladiators, are 6-7 and in seventh place in the league. It’s an 8:00pm central time start on Saturday night.

