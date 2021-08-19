Advertisement

Angie Dangel named Minot Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Angie Dangel
Angie Dangel(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools announced Thursday morning that Longfellow Elementary Second Grade teacher Angie Dangel is this year’s teacher of the year.

The district announced the honor at the back to school welcome meeting.

In addition to Dangel’s admirable teaching, she was selected because of her “it takes a village” attitude.

Dangel said she is honored and that she can’t wait for the upcoming school year.

“I’m just really excited. I just want to encourage all teachers, especially the newer teachers to go out and find a village, make villages, do what they can to help and definitely don’t be afraid to ask for help,” said Dangel.

Heather Ell, the previous teacher of the year, presented the award to Dangel.

