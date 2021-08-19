9B & 11B Pre-Season Poll

Advertisement

9B & 11B Pre-Season Football Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The regular season starts for most of the Class-9B and Class-11B high school football teams in North Dakota this week.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association is giving fans a look at who some of the top teams in those divisions might be with a pre-season poll.

Beulah and Hillsboro-Central Valley are tied for the number one spot in 11B, while LaMoure-Litchville-Marion is number one in 9B.

Class-9B

1. LaMoure-L-M (7) 35 pts

2. New Salem-Almont (1) 23

3. Cavalier 21

4. Grant County-Flasher 13

5. Surrey 12

Others Receiving Votes: Kidder County, St. John, Mohall-L-S, New Rockford-Sheyenne, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Beach

Class-11B

Tie 1. Hillsboro-CV (3) 30 pts

Tie 1. Beulah (4) 30

3. Langdon Area-E-M (1) 24

4. Kindred 20

5. Central Cass 6

Others Receiving Votes: Harvey-Wells County, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, Grafton, Velva

