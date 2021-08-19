9B & 11B Pre-Season Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The regular season starts for most of the Class-9B and Class-11B high school football teams in North Dakota this week.
The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association is giving fans a look at who some of the top teams in those divisions might be with a pre-season poll.
Beulah and Hillsboro-Central Valley are tied for the number one spot in 11B, while LaMoure-Litchville-Marion is number one in 9B.
Class-9B
1. LaMoure-L-M (7) 35 pts
2. New Salem-Almont (1) 23
3. Cavalier 21
4. Grant County-Flasher 13
5. Surrey 12
Others Receiving Votes: Kidder County, St. John, Mohall-L-S, New Rockford-Sheyenne, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Beach
Class-11B
Tie 1. Hillsboro-CV (3) 30 pts
Tie 1. Beulah (4) 30
3. Langdon Area-E-M (1) 24
4. Kindred 20
5. Central Cass 6
Others Receiving Votes: Harvey-Wells County, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, Grafton, Velva
