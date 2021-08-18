Williston legislators speak on session accomplishments for education

WILLISTON, N.D. - For Williston, Williams County, and northwestern North Dakota, the workforce is in need of people focusing on trades rather than a typical college degree, which is why legislators in District 1 pushed to allow Williston to apply for grants aiming to improve CTE centers.

“We’re still building here. We need electricians, we need plumbers, we need carpenters,” said Senator Brad Bekkedahl (R-WILLISTON)

The session also brought funding for Train ND, which teaches people several trades including oilfield, transportation, and nursing. With a growing industry based on drone technology, Train ND will be getting a one million dollar appropriation to create classes designed to train people to become operators - the first of its kind in the nation.

“The possibilities of UAS are just absolutely endless. It’s just a really nice opportunity for the northwest region and to be able to have the only workforce training solution for people in the whole nation, we’re really excited about it,” said Train ND Regional Director Kenley Nebeker

Between the work of Train ND, Williston State College, and CTE-based classes being held at Williston High School, Senator Brad Bekkedahl says Williston is creating a system to help students get into the workforce with the skills they need.

“I think you are going to see a lot of kids that make the decision in high school to get a trades career because we have the training capabilities, and we have the facilities for it. I think it will be good for them as well as our workforce,” said Bekkedhal.

In order for Train ND to receive the funding, they will need to raise a million dollars of their own. Nebeker says they have half of that and will continue to fundraise throughout the year. Drone training courses are expected to start next year.

Legislators also passed bills aimed at changing how schools educate their students.

Senate Bill 2196 gives school districts an opportunity to create a learning continuum that waives instructional time requirements and move to a completion and competency-based grading system. House Bill 1375 will give students an opportunity to earn credits outside the classroom by ways of participating in work-based learning, such as internships and community programs. Williston representatives say this modernizes the education system, something that hasn’t been done in over a century.

“They could be interning for an engineering and if the school district sets it up, they could possibly get their math credit. It really allows a school district to create an education system that fits their community,” said Representative David Richter (R-WILLISTON).

“We’ve tried to add some flexibility to graduation, giving credit to student internship programs, things of that nature,” said Representative Pat Hatlestad, R- Williston.

Richter says some school districts in the state have begun to work on this and that Williston’s innovation academy is the first step for the city to introduce more individualized learning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.