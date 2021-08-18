Turtle Mountain Tribe working on bringing lost members from boarding schools home

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is asking for state and federal support for bringing home tribal members who died at boarding schools like those in Canada.

The tribe discussed the topic with the State and Tribal Relations Committee Tuesday.

The tribe is looking for help with identifying the remains of the dead. They also want to see them returned to the tribe for proper burial. During the meeting they discussed working with the state historical society to investigate the Fort Totten Indian School in North Dakota as well.

“We’re quite certain that there are unmarked graves that we are unaware of, and will be quite difficult for us to discern who they are and how we may appropriately care for them,” said Alysia La Conte, attorney for the tribe.

The committee is scheduling meetings with the other tribal councils in the state.

