Sports Spotlight: Cole Roberts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not every day that Bismarck sees a strong ties to professional sports, but this summer, the Larks were home to Cole Roberts, and there’s a ‘Roberts’ in the Major Leagues that Cole is extremely close to.

There is nothing like the true experience of summer baseball. For Bismarck Larks infielder Cole Roberts, this summer was a first for him.

“This was the first real ‘halfway across the country’ experience, because I’m from San Diego. Like those 9-hour bus rides, I love it,” said Roberts.

His last name “Roberts” was something Larks fans heard all summer long, and it may sound familiar... Cole is the son of former Major League Baseball player and current Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts. While some think Cole was expected to dream of pro ball due to his dad’s history, it was the opposite.

Roberts said: “I think that a common misconception is that he’s forced it upon me, which is definitely not the case. Like he’s given me the out multiple times, like ‘are you sure this is what you want to do? It’s a lot of work. If you don’t want to play baseball, I won’t be disappointed, I’ll support you in whatever you want to do’ which is huge for me because I really appreciate him saying that. But obviously baseball for me has been what I wanted, regardless of him or not.”

Though loving the game on his own, it helps when you can learn from some of the greatest players in the world.

“Guys like Justin Turner, you see him coming in at 1 o’clock for a 7 o’clock game, and you see him taking swings off the tee, and he’s the only one in the cage. I’m like ‘this guy’s playing 162 games this year yet he’s still six hours before the game taking swings off the tee. ’It just shows there’s no easy way to succeed in this game. He knows that, and that’s something I see from him and a lot of the guys on the team,” said

Cole has been lucky and says his experiences have been immeasurable. With all the accolades that his father has seen, it’s Dave’s other half that keeps the Roberts family all in one piece.

“My mom, she keeps it all together. She’s what makes it possible for my dad to have his job, because if my dad didn’t have her, he’d probably agree with me that he couldn’t do his job as well. Because he wouldn’t know what’s going on with us, or if we were taken care of us while he was on the road,” said Roberts.

A big decision had to be made as a family in 2019, when Cole was drafted out of high school.

The choice to play collegiately at Loyola Marymount was best for him.

Roberts said: “I think there are still a lot of things I need to improve on in my game, especially coming out of high school I don’t think I was ready to play pro ball just yet. So, I love Loyola Marymount, I love the coaches there, I love my teammates, and I knew that those 3 or 4 years I was going to spend here would be very beneficial for me, and hopefully get me ready for this year’s draft.”

Cole plans to use this year to prepare for the 2022 MLB Draft.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.