SNAP benefits to increase by 21%

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 49,000 North Dakotans benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP. Increases are coming to the program soon.

The 2018 Farm Bill included a re-evaluation of the USDA Thrifty Food Plan, created to provide a nutritionally adequate diet at an affordable cost. This re-evaluation resulted in an increase of 21% to SNAP benefits.

North Dakota SNAP Administrator Deb Kramer says a family of four could expect an increase of up to $835 a month if they’re receiving maximum benefits.

“It will also benefit the local economies, because for every one dollar of SNAP benefit spent, approximately $1.54 is put back into the local economy,” said Kramer.

These new amounts take effect on October 1. Kramer says if you’re already registered for SNAP, this increase will be automatically applied to your benefits.

