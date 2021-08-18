PAWS Act passed: Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This month, Congress approved a bipartisan bill entitled the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers, or PAWS Act. This bill allows the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to start a program that will aid veterans in gaining access to service animals.

Both sides of the aisle unanimously voted on passing this bill. This will not only give veterans with physical disabilities easier access to service animals, but the bill also takes into consideration those suffering from PTSD and other mental effects.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), one of the authors of the bill, said, “I don’t think there’s much question that dog therapy works. We just want to expand the program at the VA to give more opportunities to our veterans, our heroes, so that they can lead fulfilling post-war, post-service lives. We owe them that and much, much more.”

The PAWS Act is currently awaiting approval from the president.

