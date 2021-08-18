Advertisement

Patterson Place Apartments renovations complete

(kfyr)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Renovations of Patterson Place Apartments in downtown Bismarck are complete.

The Schuett Companies purchased the building in 2018, and construction on the property began last year.

The total cost of the project was more than $22 million and includes upgrades to each apartment, new roofing, and the addition of new common areas, among other things.

The building is a historical landmark built in 1911, and contains 117 housing units. Developers say some units hadn’t been updated since the 1980s.

“The most important thing, really is taking care of the residents. They were living in units that were 40 years old and hadn’t been touched unless they had a problem,” said Tom Schuett, president and CEO of Schuett Companies.

Residents say the renovations are welcome additions to their apartments.

“The renovations look great. I’m glad they completed the project, and it’s really nice to have these new additions,” said Trevor Vannett, a resident of Patterson Place for 10 years.

The redevelopment included funding from the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency:  an award of $899,000 in federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits provided $8.27 million in project equity, and $2.5 million was awarded from the National Housing Trust Fund.

