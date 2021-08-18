Minot community to honor life of Dr. Lowell Latimer

MINOT, N.D. – In the coming days the Minot community will gather to remember the life of Dr. Lowell Latimer, who died of natural causes at age 90 this past Friday.

Latimer served a tour in the Korean Conflict. Upon returning to the U.S. he received degrees in education and held various roles in schools across the region, serving schools in Minot for nearly four decades.

Latimer was a charter member of the Minot Public School Foundation, and was also a longtime volunteer, including with Norsk Høstfest. A visitation for Latimer will be held Friday, Aug. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Thomas Family Funeral Home, with a celebration of life Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Minot.

Minot Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer offered his condolences in the following statement to Your News Leader:

“Minot Public Schools offers our sincere condolences to the family of Dr. Lowell Latimer, former teacher and administrator at MPS and founder of the MPS Foundation. Dr. Latimer exemplified the traits that make a great teacher, and touched the lives of thousands of children and families in our community.

As our school family gathers on Thursday for our back to school celebration, we will take a few minutes to honor Lowell for his many years of service to our school community. Thank you, Ann for sharing Lowell with us these many years. He is truly the cornerstone of our MPS family.”

Latimer is survived by his wife Ann of 63 years and his son and daughter.

You can view a livestream of the Saturday service here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.