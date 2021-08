BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kevin Dockter spent 35 years coaching on the football field in Underwood. On Friday, Aug. 20 it will forever be connected to Coach Doc.

At 6:45ct, before Central McLean hosts Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, the field in Underwood will be dedicated in Kevin’s name.

Dockter and several his family members will be on hand for the ceremony.

