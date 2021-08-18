Bismarck’s Sertoma SuperSide Park for Sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than 50 years, Bismarck’s Sertoma Super Slide Amusement Park has been a staple of entertainment. People from all over come to Bismarck to see what the park has in store, including the Fealy Family who came down from Minot to let their kids enjoy the fun.

“The whole thing, you know. It’s affordable for families that don’t have much. You could spend not even a third of what you spend at a fair, at a carnival, a circus. What you spend there in one night you could come here for almost a month!” said George Fealy.

Richard Fleckenstein has co-owned the park with his brother and sister-in-law since the 80′s. Their goal? Provide a safe and fun environment for families and the community to enjoy. But now, their hard work is coming to an end.

“It could happen this year, it could happen in a year, we’re not sure. We just want to be prepared,” said Fleckenstein.

Fleckenstein has raised his four daughters, eight granddaughters, and two grandnieces at the park. He says family has always had a special part.

“Very much family-oriented. The bank I work for is very much a community bank, Security First Bank, we have everybody come from grandkids to people who work at the bank, and their kids. We have a fantastic time down here,” said Dennis Kraft.

The amusement park has hosted numerous businesses and events, truly establishing itself as a part of the community.

“When there were nice days, people would always say, ‘When are you opening? When are you opening?’ So that’s always a good part,” said Fleckenstein.

The Fealy family only had one piece of advice to prospective new owners: “More concessions I think, but other than that I think it’s perfect.”

Open seven days a week, the SuperSlide Amusement Park will continue to provide the family fun it is known for.

