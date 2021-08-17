Advertisement

Williston’s Innovation Academy transitions to middle school setting

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s individualized learning facility made some changes to start their second year of operation.

The Innovation Academy, which specializes in individual learning, moved from accepting fifth, sixth and seventh-graders to sixth, seventh and eighth-graders.

Audra Zimmerman, who was recently hired as principal of the academy says this allows them to operate more as a middle school than a hybrid between elementary and middle schools. While most of their time is spent in the academy, students also go to Williston Middle School for some classes.

“We have some kids that go over to the middle school for electives, P.E., and health, orchestra and band. We’re still doing that but here at our school we still offer explorations and still doing our core courses,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says masks are only recommended and students who worked virtually last year are back and excited to see their classmates and the school.

