Who should get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A third dose of the COVID vaccine has been approved for certain populations. This, as several news sources, including NBC News, are reporting that federal health officials are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots eight months after second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Last week, the FDA authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people, effective immediately.

“That additional dose needs to be at least 28 days after the last dose that they received in their two-dose series of one of the mRNA vaccines,” said Molly Howell, state immunization director.

Howell said these qualifying individuals make up only an estimated 2.7% of the country’s population, and you should consult with your doctor to see if it’s the right decision for you.

However, with the potential for booster doses for other vaccinated individuals on the horizon, many North Dakotans are still hesitant about getting their first dose.

“I’m healthy. I’m not saying I’m not going to get it, I’m just saying I’m going to wait for a little more research,” said Shirley Johs, an unvaccinated Bismarck resident.

While others say they would get a booster dose as soon as it’s available to them.

“I haven’t had any side effects from the vaccine myself, and haven’t been reinfected or anything, so I don’t see any reason why not,” said Wade Bott, a vaccinated Bismarck resident.

Howell said North Dakota hasn’t received official information from the FDA on booster doses, but that the Department of Health has been planning for the scenario.

“Some of the planning assumptions we’re making are that it will likely be people who were vaccinated first will need boosters sooner. So, we are planning around healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and older individuals,” said Howell.

Howell also said if you receive a third or booster dose of the vaccine, it should be the same brand as your previous doses.

