‘We have no answers’: Families of missing and murdered indigenous people speak out

BELCOURT, N.D. – Several families testified before the State and Tribal Relations Committee in Belcourt about missing and murdered loved ones that they’ve lost.

For family members like Jessica Marcellais-Zaste, Tuesday was painful as they retold the story of a loved one they’ve lost without learning the whole story.

”The door was broken into, and things were stolen, and still, it’s closed. It’s ‘suicide’ so now we have no answers daily,” said Jessica Marcellais-Zaste, family member.

Senator Richard Marcellais of Belcourt is organizing an effort to get more attention on the issue before the committee.

”The missing and murdered indigenous people’s crisis is centuries in the making. It’ll take a focus effort and time to unravel the many threads that contribute to the alarming rates of these cases,” said Richard.

Four families spoke about losing their loved ones, saying they believed their losses weren’t investigated enough.

”My son was killed on Highway 5. The state couldn’t investigate ‘cause it was on a reservation. The Belcourt cops couldn’t investigate because it was on a state highway. So they just picked him up and took him to Bismarck and cremated him without me even seeing him or saying anything,” said Beverly Gourneau, family member.

By the end of the meeting, officials were discussing memorandums of understanding that might make it easier for law enforcement to cooperate across those jurisdictions, and maybe bring closure to more families on and off the reservation.

They also discussed problems with the census count and representation on the reservation.

Families testifying before the State and Tribal Relations Committee in Belcourt Tuesday (KFYR)

