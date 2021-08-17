Ward County residents continue push to make county ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Leaders in Ward County continued talks on whether to make the county a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ at Tuesday morning’s meeting, with many county residents sharing their thoughts on the matter.

The resolution was first introduced by resident Nichole Egeberg and has gained momentum since the July 6 meeting.

Ward County officials drafted a resolution for the Ward County Commissioners stating support for the Second Amendment, however, local resident Travis Zablotney wanted a stronger message and drafted his own resolution and ordinance.

“I’m asking our state’s attorney, our sheriff, and our county commissioners to do in light of the threat of the loss of our Second Amendment rights and it makes it very clear that it is law,” said Zablotney.

Zablotney faced no opposition from the community on the matter.

“Our Declaration of Independence, that declaration if you read the first section it talks about how the laws, we have ultimately the powers come from God. It’s not just some arbitrary thing that people in power get to do,” said local resident Jasahd Stewart.

“Those rights are becoming more and more threatened. And so, we are asking to add another bolt to the door, and that is you. You are our elected officials,” said another resident Wendi Baggaley.

However, while in support, county commissioners, the sheriff and the state’s attorney wanted to ensure that all bases were legally covered before adopting the resolution and ordinance, specifically in regard to the Preservation Act.

“I am not so certain as far as how binding and how legal it is, and the reason, I say that is we are home ruled charted, Mr. Zablotney is correct on that, however, the board of county commission only has the authority that’s given to it by statute,” said Roza Larson, Ward County’s state’s attorney.

Commissioner Bucky Anderson moved to approve Zablotney’s draft but took out parts of the Preservation Act regarding arresting federal agents. This version failed, though Commissioner Jim Rostad moved to draft a new resolution with the parts mentioned taken out, which passed.

The new resolution will be drafted by the state’s attorney, Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed, and citizen Travis Zablotney.

It will be on the agenda for the next commissioner’s meeting on September 7 at 9:00 a.m.

