UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield

NEAR ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: A man and woman suspected of burglary are in custody Monday evening after a day-long search of a cornfield.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner tells us after two separate tips from the public, the pair was found walking (separately) near the north Cass County cornfield, which was the central focus of the search.

27-year-old Josh Mommsen was arrested for numerous charges -- including Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Reckless Endangerment and giving false information to police.

51-year-old Jo Ellen Hanson was arrested for burglary.

Original Story:

Authorities are searching for two people who went onto a strangers property and then ran into the cornfield when confronted.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department tells us it started around 8 a.m. when the someone noticed a random vehicle on property that didn’t belong to them. The people in the random vehicle were confronted, and then rammed their vehicle into another car while trying to get away.

Authorities say the two suspects, a man and a woman, then got stuck in a ditch and got out of the vehicle and ran into a field.

Deputies now have a perimeter set up close to I-29 mile marker 82 in a cornfield.

A police K9 is being used to try and find the pair, and an airplane is being brought in.

