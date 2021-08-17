Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 525,000 visitors attended the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that ended on Sunday, a far cry from the record 747,032 visitors to the 75th Rally back in 2015 but still more than last year.

Rally attendance was up 13.8% over last year when COVID19 kept attendance low at 462,182.

The numbers from the ten day rally come from the South Dakota Department of Transportation:

Friday, Aug. 6: 55,326 entering

Up 11.0% from Friday last year

Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7: 67,482 entering

Up 23.1% from Saturday last year

Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8: 65,771 entering

Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year

Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9: 64,158 entering

Up 12.6 % from Monday last year

Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Tuesday, Aug. 10: 60,626 entering

Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year

Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally

Wednesday, Aug. 11: 57,675 entering

Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year

Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally

Thursday, Aug. 12: 52,235 entering

Up 12.9% from Thursday last year

Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Friday, Aug. 13: 46,431 entering

Up 8.8% from Friday last year

Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 14: 34,683 entering

Up 6.9% from Saturday last year

Down 31.7% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 15: 21,381 entering

Up 1.5% from Sunday last year

Down 23.7% from the 75th Rally

10 Day Total:

2021: 525,768 Vehicles – Up 13.8% over last year 2020: 462,182 Vehicles

2015 (75th Rally): 747,032 Vehicles

