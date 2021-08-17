Advertisement

Sturgis Rally: More Than a Half-Million Visited

Rally Goers Dwarf Last Year’s Rally Numbers
More than 525-thousand people visited this year's Sturgis Rally.
By Phil Buehler
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 525,000 visitors attended the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that ended on Sunday, a far cry from the record 747,032 visitors to the 75th Rally back in 2015 but still more than last year.

Rally attendance was up 13.8% over last year when COVID19 kept attendance low at 462,182.

The numbers from the ten day rally come from the South Dakota Department of Transportation:

Friday, Aug. 6:  55,326 entering

  • Up 11.0% from Friday last year
  • Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7:  67,482 entering

  • Up 23.1% from Saturday last year
  • Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8:  65,771 entering

  • Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year
  • Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9:  64,158 entering

  • Up 12.6 % from Monday last year
  • Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Tuesday, Aug. 10:  60,626 entering

  • Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year
  • Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally

Wednesday, Aug. 11:  57,675 entering

  • Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year
  • Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally

Thursday, Aug. 12:  52,235 entering

  • Up 12.9% from Thursday last year
  • Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Friday, Aug. 13:  46,431 entering

  • Up 8.8% from Friday last year
  • Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 14:  34,683 entering

  • Up 6.9% from Saturday last year
  • Down 31.7% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 15:  21,381 entering

  • Up 1.5% from Sunday last year
  • Down 23.7% from the 75th Rally

10 Day Total:

2021:  525,768 Vehicles Up 13.8% over last year            2020:  462,182 Vehicles

2015 (75th Rally):  747,032 Vehicles

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

