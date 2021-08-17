Advertisement

Senator Daines announces pay raises for wildland firefighters

Firefighters watch a hillside burn on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Wednesday, Aug...
Firefighters watch a hillside burn on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021, near Lame Deer, Mont. The Richard Spring fire was threatening hundreds of homes as it burned across the reservation. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)(Matthew Brown | AP)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana’s fire dashboard shows 76 fires are actively burning across the state.

Since January, 2,051 fires have scorched 793,776 acres.

Fire crews have put in hours upon hours for little pay - but that’s about to change.

Senators passed the Wildland Firefighter Fair Pay Act, guaranteeing a wage of at least $15 per hour.

Most were only making a little over $13 per hour.

“Wildland firefighters are critical to keeping Montana families and communities safe. As we battle a very tough fire season in Montana, I am pleased to see that our brave firefighters are receiving a much-deserved pay raise,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) who helped champion the effort.

In addition to joining Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on this bipartisan legislation, Senator Daines also sent letters to the U.S. Accountability Office and requested appropriations for these pay raises earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

