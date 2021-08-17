Senator Daines announces pay raises for wildland firefighters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana’s fire dashboard shows 76 fires are actively burning across the state.

Since January, 2,051 fires have scorched 793,776 acres.

Fire crews have put in hours upon hours for little pay - but that’s about to change.

Senators passed the Wildland Firefighter Fair Pay Act, guaranteeing a wage of at least $15 per hour.

Most were only making a little over $13 per hour.

“Wildland firefighters are critical to keeping Montana families and communities safe. As we battle a very tough fire season in Montana, I am pleased to see that our brave firefighters are receiving a much-deserved pay raise,” said Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) who helped champion the effort.

In addition to joining Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on this bipartisan legislation, Senator Daines also sent letters to the U.S. Accountability Office and requested appropriations for these pay raises earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.