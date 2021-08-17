Pro’s Pointer #16

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a number of fishing lines, rods, reels & lures that can be used in multiple ways but lead core line is not one of them. In 2012, Johnnie Candle talked about this unique item, and we re-visit the topic, as we continue to look back through the years, in our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Famer, “it’s that time of the year when young of the year baitfish are very abundant, and walleye are living much deeper than most small baits fish effectively.”

Johnnie (from 2012), “so how do you find a way to get smaller baits deeper? Lead core is a simple as its name implies. It’s nothing more than a Dacron fishing line that surrounds a lead filament. The lead obviously is what causes everything to sink. Lead core line comes in metered colors.

Every 10 yards the line changes color. For each color we let into the water, at a trolling speed of about 1.8 miles an hour, it will take a lure like this and make it diver about six feet deeper. If I wanted to target 24 feet of water, I would need to let out four colors of lead core.”

Candle, “there are many ways to get small baits deeper, but time has proven to me that there aren’t many more efficient than lead core.”

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, we go back to 2013 when Johnnie is talking about why fishing smaller crankbaits, at this time of the year, might be a good thing to try.

