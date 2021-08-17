Advertisement

North Dakota lawmaker speaks against vaccine mandates in Ward County

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot
Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A North Dakota state representative pushed back on the idea of COVID-19 vaccine passports at Tuesday morning’s Ward County Commissioners meeting.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, spoke to commissioners about research he has done claiming that COVID-19 vaccines are not entirely safe and that they should not be mandated inside the county.

He drafted a resolution for the commissioners and read some of it out loud.

“No government entity may mandate or coerce the COVID-19 or related vaccine in Ward County, to me that’s the easy one. The second one, that no vaccine may be required anywhere under the jurisdiction of Ward County,” said Hoverson.

One person from the audience spoke against the topic and added that Hoverson is not representing their district accurately.

Three other people came forward and agreed that the vaccine should not be mandated within the county.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit also spoke on the subject and offered to bring research to support the COVID-19 vaccine.

The item was ultimately tabled.

