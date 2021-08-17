Advertisement

New Minot City Hall plan moves to next stage

Minot city hall proposal
Minot city hall proposal(JLG Architects)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot City Council discussed the plans for the new city hall that will move into the Wells Fargo Building downtown at their meeting Monday night.

Monday night wrapped up the design phase and the next stage is to make the construction documents. There’s a rough floor plan for the building. The estimate came in at $13.5 million. The council decided against solar panels for now because of budget constraints.

“We’re tracking under budget, but we want to make sure that on bid day you get favorable bids, and we come in lower than expected. You have the opportunity to add in some of these scope items,” said Eric Hoffer, JLG Architects.

They hope to go to bid in mid-October.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Crash
Woman dies in Adams County crash

Latest News

Minot city leaders
Minot leaders discuss zero property tax increase
BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield
weather 8/16/21
Evening KFYR Weather 8/16/21
Packaged meat
Meat prices rise