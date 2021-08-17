New Minot City Hall plan moves to next stage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot City Council discussed the plans for the new city hall that will move into the Wells Fargo Building downtown at their meeting Monday night.

Monday night wrapped up the design phase and the next stage is to make the construction documents. There’s a rough floor plan for the building. The estimate came in at $13.5 million. The council decided against solar panels for now because of budget constraints.

“We’re tracking under budget, but we want to make sure that on bid day you get favorable bids, and we come in lower than expected. You have the opportunity to add in some of these scope items,” said Eric Hoffer, JLG Architects.

They hope to go to bid in mid-October.

