Advertisement

New interactive foods map for North Dakotans

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Comissioner Doug Goehring announced a new online tool that benefits both consumers and producers of groceries.

The interactive map organizes the state’s local producers and helps people find farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Producers can create and manage their own profile, and consumers can search by product, location, or name.

To access the map, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
BCI Special Agent Pat Lenertz (left), Chad Isaak (right)
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase DGC assets
Domestic violence, drugs may have played role in Sunday homicide in Minot

Latest News

Unhealthy air quality in western ND
From CRP to sunflowers
Regent producer hopeful for good sunflower crop on land that had been CRP for decades
Minot grassfire damages shed, put out before damaging home
Dickinson's community garden
Thieves take produce from Dickinson’s community garden