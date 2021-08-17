Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
BCI Special Agent Pat Lenertz (left), Chad Isaak (right)
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Bakken Energy reaches agreement to purchase DGC assets
Minot police continue to investigate Sunday homicide

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse