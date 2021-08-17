Advertisement

National Nonprofit Day

By KFYR Stafaf
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are nearly thirty-nine hundred non-profit organizations in North Dakota alone supplying over fifty-four thousand jobs.

That equates to over two and a half billion dollars in annual wages and taking that math even further, that total makes up about fifteen percent of North Dakota’s private sector payroll.

Jennifer Greuel and Christi Stonecipher are with us this morning to discuss non-profits, their benefits and what kind of non-profits are out there.

