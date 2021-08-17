Missouri Slope in Bismarck announces COVID vaccine mandate for employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more of North Dakota’s hospitals begin mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees, some long-term care and senior living communities are doing the same.

Missouri Slope in Bismarck announced Tuesday it will require employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus, citing a strong correlation between community spread and nursing facility outbreaks.

Administrators say the majority of employees are already fully vaccinated.

“The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has shone a light on the frail and elderly of this world, who are not in a good position to defend themselves,” said Reier Thompson, president and CEO of Missouri Slope.

Visitors are also encouraged to be fully vaccinated.

