Missouri Ridge School holds first day of school in a new district

WILLISTON, N.D. - While Missouri Ridge has had first days of school before, this year was the most notable as they begin the transition as a unified school district with Williston Public Schools. Teachers and students are excited to be back for the new year.

“We last year got to see how the eighth graders were and now we’re here and it feels exciting. I didn’t think it was going to be, but it actually is,” said Aubree Lapoint

Missouri Ridge Principal Steve Guglich held a welcoming pep assembly as students entered the doors for the first time as students of District 7. He said the reorganization is going to be helpful for everyone.

“There’s a lot more resources that we have available now that our students have access to. Our teachers have a lot more resources. Right now, we’re just trying to fuddle through trying to get all those resources connected,” said Guglich.

School districts across the country are fearing a resurgence of COVID-19 and the delta variant. Masks will be only recommended to start the year, which is a welcomed change for students.

“It’s actually refreshing to breathe properly without a mask on,” said Lapoint

“It was also really nice to be able to actually see your teacher’s full face for the first time,” said Hailey Woodward.

Teachers said it’s still early to say how the reorganization affects them as educators, but they are optimistic.

“At this point, it would be almost all speculation just because it’s all so nebulous. I mean we know it’s going to affect us but we’ve never been part of a really large school before,” said teacher Mike Koehn

Guglich said the reorganization process will take some time, but believes eventually, it will be seen as something that should have been done years ago.

