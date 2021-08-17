Minot State welcomes Brittney Mitchem as first head coach for women’s wrestling program

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State has its first-ever women’s wrestling coach, and it’s Brittney Mitchem.

“I am very privileged to come to Minot and build a culture around everything Minot State is about. It’s a special thing to do that right off the bat and bring in a lot of like-minded kids,” said Mitchem.

She comes from Brewton-Parker College in Georgia, where she coached women’s wrestling and soccer in the 2019-20 season.

