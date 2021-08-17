Advertisement

Minot leaders discuss zero property tax increase

By John Salling
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot city leaders took part in a budget question and answer session with department heads Monday.

They started by going through a few of the biggest items and the necessity for them. Eventually, they moved for a special city meeting and asked staff to bring them options for a budget that wouldn’t require a property tax increase.

“There’s justification for every one of these, but taken as a whole and for the city as a whole, what’s more important?” said Alderman Mark Jantzer.

They are also hoping to see what increases other local entities are looking at before finalizing the mill levy.

City budgets have to be finalized by October 7.

