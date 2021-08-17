Advertisement

Minot grassfire damages shed, put out before damaging home

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A grass fire that broke out last night in southeast Minot almost spread to garage and home.

Crews responded to the fire shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of 16th Avenue SE.

By the time they arrived on scene, it had already spread to a nearby shed.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke but were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the garage and home.

The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and no firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire in under investigation, but it’s noted that the fire spread quickly due to the extremely dry conditions.

