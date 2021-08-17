Meat prices rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During summertime, North Dakotans spend more time grilling. But you might’ve noticed that meat prices have increased dramatically in recent days.

Due to a historic drought, experts at Kist Livestock say ranchers in North Dakota will likely have to liquidate as much as fifty percent of their herd this year. So, with the market flooded with beef, you might think meat prices would go down, but experts say that’s not the case.

“It is a problem with labor. It is my understanding that most plants are running about 60% of capacity currently because they don’t have enough people to cover the shifts,” said Steve Moore, president at M&W Beef Packers.

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, beef and veal prices are almost 14% higher than they were in the month before the pandemic began.

“It’s hard to find good meat for a decent price. It seems like the meat is just not very good for what you pay for it. They increased the price and you just don’t get what you used to get for as far as meat quality goes anymore,” said Bismarck resident Adam Miller.

Consumers say the high prices might mean they’ll get their meat from other sources.

“Meat prices have actually caused us to look at other sources, for instance, we have family that raises cattle and things like that so we’ll probably be looking towards them, purchasing directly from them and butchering ourselves. So that’s a big change,” said Bismarck resident Tom Schiwal.

Economists don’t expect grocery prices to spiral out of control.

