Marauders Soccer ranked sixth in preseason poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Northern Sun Conference soccer coaches, the Marauders should finish higher than ten teams in the league. It puts the University of Mary sixth in the preseason poll. Seventeen of the 28 players in camp played in the four-game, COVID-shortened schedule in the spring.

“I think it’s a reflection of where 2019 was, probably not much more than that for me. Because there’s two whole recruiting classes that have happened since this season. That makes teams so different and unknown. What did teams retain? We’re fortunate to have 4 seniors, super seniors we’ll call them,” said U-Mary Head Coach Sarah Cook.

Hannah Richter and Cassidy Pierce were picked as the Marauders player-to-watch this season in the NSIC. U-Mary begins its schedule on September 6th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.