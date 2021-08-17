Advertisement

Two thousand acres burn in Wibaux County, Mont., wildfire

(Wibaux Volunteer Fire Department)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WIBAUX, N.D. - According to the Wibaux Volunteer Fire Department, about 2,000 acres of burned as of Tuesday morning.

An aerial survey of the Dorothy Draw fire shows it’s burning south of Wibaux in the pine unit area of Wibaux County.

High winds have caused the fire to jump multiple fire lines. State, federal, and several surrounding counties.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

