Century vs. Bismarck Soccer Tuesday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s very early in the boy’s soccer season, but there’s a fun match taking place Tuesday night. Century is hosting Bismarck High in their first contest against each other since the state championship a year ago. Your News Leader spoke with the defending champs to hear their thoughts on the big game.

On October 10, 2020, the Century boys soccer team wrapped up its fifth state championship in program history with a 3-2 win over Bismarck High.

Fast forward to now, the two teams are meeting again. But much has changed.

“Both teams they lost really good players. A lot of seniors. And both teams are rebuilding so I think it will be a pretty good match,” said Century junior Kaiden Campbell.

An even playing field, but nonetheless a challenge for the defending champs — the Patriots.

“It’s a good thing to have BHS on the schedule no matter what. Early, late, middle of the season it doesn’t matter. They are one of the most difficult teams to play against for us. You’ve got the cross-town rivalry. Every year you can take the talent and you can throw it out the window. It comes down to who wants to work and who wants to win more,” said Century Head Coach Ryan Okerson.

And in order to achieve that victory, coach Ryan Okerson wants one thing from his players

“I think they need to be creative. We have a coaching staff that tells them what we want and what we expect. But the game is so fluid. That doesn’t always work so they have to think, have to move, they have to be an option for players around them. If they don’t do that, it’s going to be a long night. If they, do it, we’ll be all right,” said Okerson.

Game time tonight was moved to 8:00 p.m. CDT due to the heat.

