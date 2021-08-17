Bismarck 15′s - World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck 15′s season came to a close in Eagle Pass, Texas on Monday night. The 15′s played a one-run game against Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, but lost 2-1 in the bracket. Bismarck went 3-1 in pool play to advance to the single-elimination part of the tournament.

The Bismarck 15′s excellent run in the Series is over, but anytime you can say your season ended in the World Series, it’s a huge accomplishment.

