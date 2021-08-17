Austin Dufault promoted to Detroit Pistons player development coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Austin Dufault won the North Dakota Mr. Basketball Award in 2008 while playing for the Killdeer Cowboys.

Dufault then started for four years for the University of Colorado, setting a Buffalos record for most games played, before a professional career covered six years with seven teams in Europe and Japan.

Dufault was just promoted by the Pistons to be a player development coach for the Detroit N.B.A. franchise.

In a tweet, Austin said he is, “Very excited for the opportunity to continue working with an amazing group of players, coaches and training staff!”

