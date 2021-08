BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everybody likes to get muddy now and then, right? And if there’s a good reason to do it, it makes it even more enjoyable.

If you’re looking for that reason, I think we have the answer.

Taner Ohlsen is a Family Representative for Brave the Shave and he’s here to tell us all about Muddy 4 A Cause coming up this Saturday in Medora.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.