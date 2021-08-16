Watford City kids get firsthand look at growing drone industry

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - While they may look like cool toys, children at the Kid Stop summer camp in Watford City got a chance to see drones in action. They got to see what they can be used for… and maybe spark an interest in the industry.

“I want to fly the drone and see if I can see anything,” said five-year-old Tucker Hovland.

Drone operators with ISight Drone Services showed the group a couple of drones; even flying one to take a picture. ISight has been in the area for a year, providing a number of services for the energy and ag industries.

“It can do things a lot safer and less expensive. Instead of having a guy climb up something more dangerous, we can use a drone to get up there much easier,” said operator Austin Yaggie.

With companies coming to northwestern North Dakota and Vantis setting up its beyond visual line of sight network throughout the area, Pat Bertagnolli wants to give these kids a taste of what is brewing here in northwest North Dakota.

“I’m just curious how many of these kids actually become drone pilots down the road. (We’re) just taking kids along for the ride and making sure that they are aware of the emerging opportunities available in our community,” said Bertagnolli.

The kids were very impressed to the see drone in action and Tucker Hovland, who aspires to be a pilot, says this makes him even more eager to fly.

“I want a drone for my birthday,” said Hovland.

It will be a while before he can be licensed to fly, but with opportunities growing throughout the nation, the future is bright for him and others wanting to operate drones.

