UMary’s Dennis Newell steps down as Track & Field head coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was announced Monday morning that Dennis Newell has stepped down as the University of Mary head coach for men’s and women’s cross country and track and field. Newell resigns to pursue an NCAA Division I coaching opportunity.

“Dennis was instrumental in building an exemplary program at UMary filled with national champions and conference championships and leaves behind a template for our continued future success,” said Marauders Director of Athletics Dale Lennon. “His life lessons also resonated away from the track as his scholar-athletes performed well in the classroom and are valued members of our campus community. We greatly appreciate all Dennis has done for the University of Mary and our Marauders scholar-athletes and wish him well in his new pursuits.”

In his 15 seasons with the University, including the last four as head coach, the Marauders captured 24 conference championships.

“I cannot possibly express how much the last 15 years at the University of Mary has meant to me and my family,” said Newell. “The experiences, opportunities and relationships afforded to me in my time at the University of Mary will never be forgotten or taken for granted. The University of Mary will forever be a home for me and my family.”

It has not been announced what position Newell is pursuing.

_____________

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.