Advertisement

Trial for Minot man accused of killing father pushed back again

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have pushed back the trial for a 31-year-old man charged with murder in the death of his father.

Christopher Vickerman is accused of killing 55-year-old Mark Vickerman in May of 2019.

Vickerman now has a ten-day trial scheduled to begin Nov. 29 in Minot, according to online court records.

Court records also indicate that the courts approved a motion for counsel to withdraw from the case.

Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Crash
Woman dies in Adams County crash

Latest News

World of Outlaws Donny Schatz
Donny Schatz - World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals
weaning calves early
Ranchers forced to wean calves early due to drought conditions
DNA Test results Isaak trial
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
North Dakota's Senators hosting the Deputy Secretary of the Interior
Deputy Secretary of the Interior visits North Dakota
Wheat harvest rolls on
Wheat harvest rolls on