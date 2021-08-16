Trial for Minot man accused of killing father pushed back again

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have pushed back the trial for a 31-year-old man charged with murder in the death of his father.

Christopher Vickerman is accused of killing 55-year-old Mark Vickerman in May of 2019.

Vickerman now has a ten-day trial scheduled to begin Nov. 29 in Minot, according to online court records.

Court records also indicate that the courts approved a motion for counsel to withdraw from the case.

Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison if he’s convicted.

