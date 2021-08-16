Sunday shooting marks third homicide in 2021 in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Sunday morning’s shooting in southwest Minot marks the third homicide in 2021 for the city.

Last year, Minot Police investigated eight homicides.

The previous year, the city saw one.

While these numbers pale in comparison to homicide rates in larger cities, they are a concern for a city the size of Minot.

Police Chief John Klug said the two largest underlying causes are drugs and domestic violence.

“We’re always going to look for, ‘Is there anything we can do?’ and some of that we have already put in place with our intel analysts, some of the other things, just educating the public on what to do, how to do things differently,” said Klug.

The Ward County Sheriff’s office has investigated one homicide outside of the city of Minot in the last three years.

That was an incident in 2019 in Ryder.

