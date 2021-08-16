Ranchers forced to wean calves early due to drought conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s drought conditions continue to have lasting impacts on farmers and ranchers. Perry Moser, a Baldwin rancher, said the timeline for his cattle has been moved up by several months.

Moser’s calves are being weaned about a month early. He said it’s happening to save on feed.

There are about 130 calves on Moser Simmental Ranch, and the weaning process began on Sunday.

“Pulling the calves off the cows will save some grass, because the cows will not require as much grass with not feeding the calves,” said Moser.

Moser said his original goal was to make it to November with grass feeding, but the drought has made that impossible.

Veterinarians are also on the ranch checking cattle for pregnancy. Moser said in a normal year, this doesn’t happen until December.

“Anything that’s open, or any of the older cows, we’re going to call out of the herd and try to save some grass,” said Moser.

Moser is trying to sell off around 20 heads of cattle, to leave him with around 100 heading into the fall.

“Everybody with cattle is basically in the same boat as I am they’re all trying to figure out what’s the best option. I don’t know if this is the best option, but it’s the one that’s going to have to work for us,” said Moser.

Moser also says his calves are looking lighter than normal due to the early weaning.

Any open and older cattle are heading to market as soon as Tuesday.

