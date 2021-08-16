Advertisement

Officials happy with strong growth in McKenzie County, but workforce a problem going forward

(Associated Press)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - McKenzie County officials are happy to have an official tally indicating their growth during the 2020 census.

The county, which lies in the heart of the Bakken, had a population growth of 131 percent thanks to the oil boom. Watford City rose from 1,744 residents in 2010 to 6,207. Officials say the area has seen many temporary workers decide to call this place home during the doom.

“They said ‘oh yeah I’m going to be here for six months, pay off some bills and then go back home.’ Well six, seven, eight years later they’re still here and they’ve got family here and kids in the school system and it doesn’t look like they are going anywhere, which is what we are going for,” said Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County Economic Development Coordinator.

Stenberg says the official census numbers will be beneficial for future grant applications and attracting retailers wanting to set up shop.

“They only use the decennial numbers and so when we’re saying we got a population that’s less than half of what we are actually servicing or even less than that it’s difficult,” says Stenberg.

While Stenberg says this growth is good for new business development, ongoing workforce shortages in the area remain the biggest concern for them when looking to bring in a new business.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Crash
Woman dies in Adams County crash

Latest News

World of Outlaws Donny Schatz
Donny Schatz - World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals
weaning calves early
Ranchers forced to wean calves early due to drought conditions
DNA Test results Isaak trial
DNA test results shown on day 11 of Mandan Murder Trial
North Dakota's Senators hosting the Deputy Secretary of the Interior
Deputy Secretary of the Interior visits North Dakota
Wheat harvest rolls on
Wheat harvest rolls on