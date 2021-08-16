Officials happy with strong growth in McKenzie County, but workforce a problem going forward

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - McKenzie County officials are happy to have an official tally indicating their growth during the 2020 census.

The county, which lies in the heart of the Bakken, had a population growth of 131 percent thanks to the oil boom. Watford City rose from 1,744 residents in 2010 to 6,207. Officials say the area has seen many temporary workers decide to call this place home during the doom.

“They said ‘oh yeah I’m going to be here for six months, pay off some bills and then go back home.’ Well six, seven, eight years later they’re still here and they’ve got family here and kids in the school system and it doesn’t look like they are going anywhere, which is what we are going for,” said Daniel Stenberg, McKenzie County Economic Development Coordinator.

Stenberg says the official census numbers will be beneficial for future grant applications and attracting retailers wanting to set up shop.

“They only use the decennial numbers and so when we’re saying we got a population that’s less than half of what we are actually servicing or even less than that it’s difficult,” says Stenberg.

While Stenberg says this growth is good for new business development, ongoing workforce shortages in the area remain the biggest concern for them when looking to bring in a new business.

