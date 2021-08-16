Advertisement

North Dakota leaders launch addiction survey

addiction survey
addiction survey(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are looking for answers from residents on how to address and end the addiction crisis in communities across the state.

The  “North Dakota Addressing Addiction” survey is aiming to have citizens share their unique experiences and knowledge of addiction.

The quick ten minute survey addresses all forms of substance abuse including alcohol and drugs.

The survey is completely anonymous and all information gathered will remain confidential.

The survey is also voluntary and consent is needed before you begin.

You can find the survey online only and can take it here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Emme Aipperspach
Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life
Chad Isaak (left), Allison Rees, ATF imprint/impression analyst (right)
Investigators unsure of motive as Chad Isaak’s personal items were presented as evidence on day ten of trial
Hay
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for hay thieves

Latest News

Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Elks Aquatic Center
Families staying cool in triple digit heat
Fill the Boot event
Motorcycle club and Mandan business raising money for Glenburn Rural Fire Department
Minot Police
Minot Police inviting community to see if they have what it takes
East Totten Trail boat ramp under repair
East Totten Trail boat ramp under repair