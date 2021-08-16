North Dakota leaders launch addiction survey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are looking for answers from residents on how to address and end the addiction crisis in communities across the state.

The “North Dakota Addressing Addiction” survey is aiming to have citizens share their unique experiences and knowledge of addiction.

The quick ten minute survey addresses all forms of substance abuse including alcohol and drugs.

The survey is completely anonymous and all information gathered will remain confidential.

The survey is also voluntary and consent is needed before you begin.

You can find the survey online only and can take it here.

