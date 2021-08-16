Advertisement

ND college students returning amidst Delta surge

Campus enrollment
Campus enrollment(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With students returning to college campuses during a surge in COVID Delta cases across the state, the State Board of Higher Education is continuing to look for ways to keep their students safe this semester.

One of the bigger fears to universities is a drop in enrollment. Many states are seeing upwards of a 5% drop. But in North Dakota, there are only 169 fewer students attending a North Dakota institution compared to last year. However, enrollment among North Dakota high school grads slipped by 2%.

“The students, obviously, had an experience adequate enough and had enough confidence that we did better than the average across the country. We were very proud of that, but it took enormous work and the waves of CARES funding that helped sustain us during those periods,” NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott said.

Administrators are anticipating the Delta variant to not be a “show-stopper”, but more of a bump in the road.

More than 35,500 students are enrolled for a North Dakota institution this semester.

