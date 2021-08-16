Advertisement

Motorcycle club and Mandan business raising money for Glenburn Rural Fire Department

Fill the Boot event
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In March of this year, the Glenburn Fire Hall was destroyed by a fire. A motorcycle organization full of current and retired firefighters and a Mandan business are helping raise money for first responders.

Mike “BT” Forrest is a retired firefighter and president of the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club and knows the difficulties of those responding to calls. He said losing a fire hall is like losing their home.

Dakota Kustomz teamed up to create the fill the boot event this afternoon. Owner Travis Feist said without first responders, a community isn’t complete.

“It’s always about giving back to the community and [the firefighters] help with their services for us so let’s help provide something for them and give back for back,” said Dakota Kustomz owner Travis Feist.

Fiest said he hopes to raise three thousands dollars for the fire department. Forrest said they’ll present a check to Glenburn Rural Fire next month during the 9/11 Ride to Remember.

