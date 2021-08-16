Advertisement

Minot Police inviting community to see if they have what it takes

Minot Police
Minot Police(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police are inviting the public to see if they have what it takes to be a Minot police officer.

The community can try out the police physical agility test that is required for all officers to complete and pass.

The practice run will be on Aug. 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Minot Auditorium.

Actual officer applicants will be testing the next day, Aug. 26.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman and suspect dead after Minot shooting Sunday
Brian May and Josh Ross shaking hands
Two Bismarck men reunite after saving a woman and her puppy from dog attack
Emme Aipperspach
Trip to Target saves Bismarck woman’s life
Chad Isaak (left), Allison Rees, ATF imprint/impression analyst (right)
Investigators unsure of motive as Chad Isaak’s personal items were presented as evidence on day ten of trial
Hay
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office searching for hay thieves

Latest News

Bismarck wildfire
Hundreds of acres burn in wildfire northeast of Bismarck
Elks Aquatic Center
Families staying cool in triple digit heat
Fill the Boot event
Motorcycle club and Mandan business raising money for Glenburn Rural Fire Department
East Totten Trail boat ramp under repair
East Totten Trail boat ramp under repair