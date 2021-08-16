Minot Police inviting community to see if they have what it takes

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police are inviting the public to see if they have what it takes to be a Minot police officer.

The community can try out the police physical agility test that is required for all officers to complete and pass.

The practice run will be on Aug. 25 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Minot Auditorium.

Actual officer applicants will be testing the next day, Aug. 26.

